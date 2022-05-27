Henry Cavill once shared the secret behind how he got in shape for Superman. The Hollywood hunk is known for several roles, including the DC one. Recently, a rumour came floating in that the actor may be in talks for a role in Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Hobbs & Shaw 2.

Not just that, Cavill is also said to be in consideration to become the next James Bond. The Man of Steel actor is certainly getting a lot of attention and is becoming Hollywood’s one of the next best stars. While talking about Henry, he once shared how he got into his majestic bod for the DC superhero, and the answer is hilarious.

Back in 2015, Henry Cavill appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He spoke about his workout regimen when the host asked him what he does to get a ripped body. Though the Justice League actor didn’t say it out loud, Cavill hinted that it was s*x that helped in getting into shape for Superman.

“I run. That’s the savory answer,” Henry Cavill said. He then pointed to the cooing audience and said, “I think they get it!” Jimmy Fallen continued asking if he makes it a good long workout? “I try,” Henry replied with a grin. Watch the cryptic answer in the video down below:

Meanwhile, as we talk about Cavill’s role as the DC superhero, fans await news on Man of Steel 2. It was last reported that the movie might get a green signal from Warner Bros. But no confirmation has been made on that yet. When it comes to Henry, the actor has stated his interest in playing the Blue Boy Scout again.

While the future of Superman is unknown, what we do know is that Henry Cavill will be seen as Sherlock in Enola Holmes 2, alongside Millie Bobby Brown. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

