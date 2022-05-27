Kim Kardashian recently revealed having a massive clothing archive of around 30,000 pieces. It may be any fashionista’s dream, but she is facing criticism from netizens who said that she should instead make some donations. Kim is lauded for her fashion sense. She is one of the most influential people in the industry.

Be it red carpet, at parties, at weddings, or just a regular day, Kardashian knows how to style the perfect outfit for each occasion. Just recently, she attended the Met Gala 2022 and wore Marylin Monroe’s iconic gown that she wore on JFK’s birthday.

The reality star owns a big collection of luxury branded clothes, and being her, Kim Kardashian barely ever repeats. One question that must run across everyone’s mind is, where does she keep all her outfits? The mystery is solved, thanks to the latest The Kardashians episode. Kim K shared a glimpse of the massive warehouse where she stores her fashion archives, consisting of an estimated 30,000 pieces from her 15 years in the public eye.

Kim Kardashian also said that now Kanye West is not there as her personal stylist, she is “on this really fun journey of just trying to figure out what my new fashion era’s gonna be.” Some may see her as a dedicated fashion diva, but others are not here for the huge clothes archive.

Several people reacted to the closet and said that it was “disgusting.” One person said that it was ridiculous to have such a huge number of clothes and that Kim should “donate some to the needy”. Some others noted that her daughters are going to have fun with all those clothes.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian storing all her clothes in a warehouse? Do you think it represents her love for fashion or do you agree with what others said? Let us know!

