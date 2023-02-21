Actor Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot at the airport reportedly leaving for the US ahead of Oscars 2023, to be held in March.

A video shows Ram donning an all-black kurta, pyjama and stole paired with a black mask. Ram is reportedly observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, 41 days of fasting which highlights the significance of abstinence and austerity.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ picturised on Ram and Jr NTR from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has earned a Best Original Song Oscar nomination. The track has previously been feted with a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award earlier this year.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but hail Ram Charan for his actions. Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “south wale sach me kitne simple he…kitana sanskriti ko manate he,” while another said, “He is on Fast for Ayyappa..hence the black clothing and barefoot.” Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“Look at the actor….he is following his treditions and rituals… Maybach se utar ke bhi he is barefoot…..and wearing black…. being so successful…. bollywood ke actors to..they become secular after reaching success…and to look cool they forget traditions…that’s th reason now people love more of South actors than Bollywood actors,” said another Ram Charan fan.

For the unversed, while observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, it is compulsory for devotees to observe the fast of 41 days before visiting the Sabarimala temple, in Kerala. Devotees have to wear a garland made of Tulsi or Rudraksha and not shave their beard or cut their hair during this period.

