Naga Shaurya Hailed As A ‘Hero’ After He Stops An Abusive Man From Hitting His Girlfriend On The Road; Read On
Naga Shaurya Hailed As A ‘Hero’ After He Stops An Abusive Man From Hitting His Girlfriend On The Road ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Naga Shaurya is a well-known star in the Telugu film industry. He is known for giving hits like Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014), Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya (2014), Kalyana Vaibhogame (2016), Jyo Achyutananda, and many more. However, he is now making headlines for a different reason.

The Telugu star, who is gearing up for his next film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, is being hailed as a hero by netizens after he was seen taking a stand for a girl who got physically abused by her boyfriend. He was seen asking him to apologise to his girlfriend.

In the viral video, Naga Shaurya can be seen holding the hand of the man and asking him to apologise to his girlfriend. The actor told the man, “Say sorry to her.” To which, the man replied that she’s my girlfriend. Shaurya continued to ask him to apologise to her, regardless. “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her,” Shaurya said to the man. Onlookers could also be seen telling the man to apologise.

Take a look at the video below:

As the video went viral on Twitter, many netizens heaped praises on the Telugu star. One user wrote, “You have my respect brother (sic).” Another one tweeted, “Hats off to Naga Shaurya. Immense respect for what you’ve done. Like most people, he didn’t let this slide thinking it was a public issue.”

Here are some more reactions to Naga’s viral video

His film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi will be released in theatres on March 17. Co-starring Malvika Nair, it is directed by Srinivas Avasarala. Last November, Shaurya fainted on the set of his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital with a high fever and a severe case of dehydration. The incident happened just days before his wedding.

