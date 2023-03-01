Naga Shaurya is a well-known star in the Telugu film industry. He is known for giving hits like Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014), Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya (2014), Kalyana Vaibhogame (2016), Jyo Achyutananda, and many more. However, he is now making headlines for a different reason.

The Telugu star, who is gearing up for his next film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, is being hailed as a hero by netizens after he was seen taking a stand for a girl who got physically abused by her boyfriend. He was seen asking him to apologise to his girlfriend.

In the viral video, Naga Shaurya can be seen holding the hand of the man and asking him to apologise to his girlfriend. The actor told the man, “Say sorry to her.” To which, the man replied that she’s my girlfriend. Shaurya continued to ask him to apologise to her, regardless. “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her,” Shaurya said to the man. Onlookers could also be seen telling the man to apologise.

నడిరోడ్డుపై యువతిని కొట్టినందుకు యంగ్ హీరో ఆ వ్యక్తిపై ఆగ్రహం.!#HERO #nagashaurya #humanity stopped young Man Beating Women On Road.#TollywoodActor young hero #nagashaurya felt like a real hero after witnessing an incdent happning bfore his eyes

#PhalanaAbbayiPhalanaAmmayi pic.twitter.com/1NqgnR3YWQ — Sunil Veer (@sunilveer08) February 28, 2023

As the video went viral on Twitter, many netizens heaped praises on the Telugu star. One user wrote, “You have my respect brother (sic).” Another one tweeted, “Hats off to Naga Shaurya. Immense respect for what you’ve done. Like most people, he didn’t let this slide thinking it was a public issue.”

Naga Shaurya did the right thing, now police should take action and arrest the abusive partner of that girl — binoy thomas (@drbinoythomas) March 1, 2023

Once, I also did the same and was forced to land in police station bcz the girl got against me

so that time I decided "Girls are fool who will not allow their siblings or parents to even scold them but boyfriends are their देवता, they only can beat them in public" मरो फिर — Anil K Jangid (@anni_82a) March 1, 2023

Humanity and sense of justice exists! This should kick of a trend for more actors to do likewise if they see such despicable behaviour. The nation is with them! Kudos to Shaurya!! He da man! — Murali Menon (@murali99) March 1, 2023

Such a good citizen loved to see an actor taking a stand against violence in the public. Awesome!! @IamNagashaurya

I wish someone from Bollywood also take a stand someday. — Ankkeet Upadhyay (@ankkeet24) March 1, 2023

Found a good citizen after ages @IamNagashaurya — Maneesha Rayudu (@ManeeshaRayudu) March 1, 2023

I see that girl still defending that boy who slapped her. Seems she is ok ..😳. Good work @IamNagashaurya — Mika⁷ 🌨 (@BorahaeMika) March 1, 2023

His film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi will be released in theatres on March 17. Co-starring Malvika Nair, it is directed by Srinivas Avasarala. Last November, Shaurya fainted on the set of his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital with a high fever and a severe case of dehydration. The incident happened just days before his wedding.

