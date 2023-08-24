Gwyneth Paltrow, aka Pepper Potts, is a loved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU. She had been paired opposite Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man. Fans adored the amazing chemistry between the actors, and we got to see that in multiple films, but that wouldn’t have been possible as, at one point in time, Paltrow thought of backing out of her role, unsure of her character’s future. She also thought she was getting old for the role.

Paltrow‘s character, like Downey’s, was introduced in the 2008 Iron Man movie, which kickstarted the superhero franchise, and over the years, we have seen their relationship grow and how Pepper made Tony a better person. One of the most satisfying things to see in the MCU was she and Tony having a family, which is why we were more heartbroken after Downey’s Iron Man sacrificed himself for everyone else.

In 2013, Iron Man 3 came out, the last one in that franchise and at that time, she sat for an interview with E! News where she expressed her thoughts on her MCU character, Pepper Potts. She said, “I just came off of Iron Man 3, which is as special effects-y and action-y as it gets, so to do something like [Thanks For Sharing (2013)] where it’s really small, funny, and exciting, is really great. I don’t know [about The Avengers 2], I’m getting old for this s**t, you know what I mean?”

Fans saw Gwyneth Paltrow delve into more action in the third film, and it was reportedly because the actress complained about it and wanted to do more action and all. She said, “I don’t want to just keep sitting there. I hope [I get some action scenes], that would be great.”

As per Fandom Wire, after Iron Man 3, Gwyneth Paltrow’s contract with MCU ended, and she took that time to enjoy her motherhood. She eventually came back in 2017 with Spider-Man Homecoming. And while speaking to Collider, the actress reflected on her journey as Pepper Potts.

Gwyneth Paltrow said, “I think one of the things that I loved most is that she really steps into her power in all areas, and you do see her as a very intelligent, articulate CEO. We see her now in an equal relationship with Tony, where she wants her needs met while still remaining a very supportive woman in his life. Then, of course, she turns into a superhero, sort of. It was a great transformation, and I felt really lucky to be a part of it.”

Gwyneth Paltrow was last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and there is no news of her returning to the MCU. On the other hand, speculation of Robert Downey Jr’s return has been going on for quite some time now.

