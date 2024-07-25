Demon Slayer is one of the most-watched anime series. It revolves around a teenage boy, Tanjiro Kamado, who thrives on becoming a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his younger sister becomes a demon! But do you know there are two conditions to become a hashira? Scroll below for an unknown trivia!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the best-selling manga series ever. It is also among the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. Available on Netflix, the anime show first premiered in 2019 and soon became a cult favorite. Fans are now highly anticipating the Infinity Castle arc, which is currently under production.

9 Hashiras of Demon Slayer Corps

Hashira are the most powerful members of the Demon Slayer Corps. We were initially introduced to a team consisting of 9 – Giyu Tomioka, Kyojuro Rengoku, Tengen Uzui, Shinobu Kocho, Muichiro Tokito, Mitsuri Kanroji, Gyomei Himejima, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Obanai Iguro.

Throughout the different arcs, we’ve witnessed some of our favorite members give up their lives to protect the world from demons. Every fan would agree that the death of Kyojuro Rengoku by the powerful Akaza (Upper Moon #3) still leaves us sobbing and full of vengeance.

Two conditions to become a Hashira

Of course, it takes years of training and learning different techniques for one to join the group. But one of the two main conditions need to be met to become a Hashira:

A Demon Slayer must kill 50 demons. Must defeat one of the demons of the Twelve Kizuki (those under the direct command of Muzan Kibutsuji.

When will the Infinity Castle Arc be released?

The series finale will conclude with the Infinity Castle Arc. It will be released in a three-part film franchise. Popular anime streaming platforms Crunchyroll and SPE have gained exclusive rights to the trilogy.

The makers have not announced an official date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. But the first film is expected to be released during the second half of 2025.

