Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still running at the theatres and has hit its final milestone. The movie was made on a considerable budget and has earned a significant profit in its lifetime. The film was earning solid numbers after its release and began to suffer when it was made available on digital platforms. People are still paying to catch the movie on the big screens, so it has just completed its thirteenth weekend overseas. Keep scrolling for more.

The film opened with strong numbers, earning $60 million in the United States, beating the Disney tentpole release, Mufasa: The Lion King. It was also among the top debuts for a PG-rated film in December. The film was praised for its engaging storyline, dynamic action sequences, and the performances of its cast, including Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a strong $485K on its 13th weekend overseas. The film dropped by only -26.5% from last weekend, for a $255 million international cume over 62 markets. In the United States, the movie has lost countless theatres and is running in only 111 places.

The videogame-based movie has hit the $236.08 million cume at the box office in North America. Adding the domestic and global cume, the Jeff Fowler-helmed film has hit $491.08 million cume worldwide. Now, the reported budget of the film is $122 million; thus, it has accumulated a collection of 302.5% more than its price tag. A few weeks back, it surpassed the global haul of Venom the Last Dance to become the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024.

More about the movie

The story follows Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails as they reunite against a powerful new adversary: Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is now available on digital platforms and in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

