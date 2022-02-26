Alia Bhatt is back to spill her magic on the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film, which is inspired by the life of an undisputed queen of Kamathipura in Mumbai, hit the screens yesterday, i.e., Feb 25. Well, this is not the first time that a woman-led film is receiving rave reviews and is being applauded by one and all. The response is so much huge that it has done exceptionally well on its first day at the box office.

But before you decided to book your tickets and watch Gangubai Kathiawadi, let us tell you about other women-centric films, that have changed everyone’s mindset and won everyone’s hearts with their unique storyline. While a few smashed it out of the park on the Day 1 of BO, others had a slow start. But one thing that was common with these women-led films was their gripping storyline and the actresses

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has collected Rs 10.50 cr on Day 1 of BO, here’s how much other women-centric films like Veere Di Wedding – starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture and Kahaani and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani among many others have collected on the first day of their release.

Let’s take a look:

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2021) – Rs 10.50 Cr

Veere Di Wedding (2018) – Rs 10.70 Cr

The Dirty Picture (2011) – Rs 9.5 Cr

Manikarnika (2019) – Rs 8.75 Cr

Mardaani (2014) – Rs 3.75 Cr

Thappad (2020) – Rs 3.07 Cr

Kahaani (2012) – Rs 2.75 Cr

Panga (2020) – Rs 2.70 Cr

English Vinglish (2012) – Rs 2.51 Cr

Coming back to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Koimoi rated the film with 4 stars and wrote in its review, “The script, unlike the book, limits her business to booze and doesn’t get into drugs. But that doesn’t create any void. The only complaint is the lack of time invested in showing how the bond between Gangu and Rahim (Karim) Lala strengthened to a point that he was ready to fight the world for her.”

