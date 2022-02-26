Alia Bhatt has been on a roll with promotions for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released yesterday and have been receiving raving reviews from both critics as well as fans. Alia was on a spree yesterday in a bus and visited theatres in Mumbai and also made a surprise visit at Gaiety Galaxy to see the response of her fans. The video of the same is going viral and netizens are having a field day trolling her for the same.

From promoting her film at Berlinale to theatres, Alia and SLB are making sure to leave no stones unturned after putting their heart and soul into this masterpiece. The actress went to Gaiety Galaxy last night which happens to be one of the oldest theatres in Mumbai to see the response to her film and was seen in a cheerful mood and also imitated Gangu while delivering a few dialogues for the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt can be seen standing in her car and peeping from the rooftop while interacting with the paps in the video while asking them if they’ve seen ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ yet or not. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to Alia Bhatt’s video, a user commented, “Kabhi socha nahi tha bhansali sir ko bhi itni promotion ki jarurat pdegi😂” Another user commented, “Agar achi film hoti toh itni promotion na karni padti😂 Goodbye Bullywood.” A third user commented, “Flop karo ye suicide gang chalane wale mahesh bhat ki daughter ko and iski movie ko.” A fourth user commented, “Itna promotion kiya… Kal box office collection bhi dekh lena… 😂😂😂flop… Bollywood is doomed… Roses are red gang ko saaf karne ka time aa gya hai.”

Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi yet? Tell us in the comments if you liked Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magic on the silver screen.

