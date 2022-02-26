It was predicted in this column that Gangubai Kathiawadi will open in 7-8 crores range. Well, the film has defied predictions as the numbers have come out to be higher with 10 crores been collected on Day One. Of course, give the stature of the film, these were always going to be ideal numbers. However the times are different and hence one needs to have a conservative approach.

A big Hindi film has released exactly two months after ‘83. That film had taken a start of 12.64 crores and it was during the festive season of Christmas. Moreover, it was a much bigger film and also had a far wider universal appeal. For a film about prostitutes to come almost close to that and that too when it also has a responsibility to bring theatres back to business is indeed a big thing.

What also goes in favour of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt film is the fact that the reviews are largely positive and so is audience word of mouth. On Day 1, the film has earned 10.50 crores, which would mean further growth in business over the weekend. While the first weekend business of around 35 crores is pretty much on the anvil, if that ends up hitting 40 crores then it would be truly fantastic. For Pen Studios which has backed the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi pretty much means a winning start considering they have RRR and Attack coming up next as well.

