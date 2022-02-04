Social media influencer, Freddy Birdy is now the talk of the town after his recent social media war with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Well, it now looks like Freddy is calling more trouble for himself, as he now took it to his Instagram story to hail actress Kangana Ranaut, for shutting up a reporter who asked her about DP.

Freddy Birdy is a renowned copywriter. Birdy is also a social media fame, as he enjoys a massive 300,000 followers on Instagram. His followers also include celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Kunal K Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, amongst many others.

Well recently, Freddy Birdy took it to his Instagram stories where he hailed actress Kangana Ranaut for slamming a reporter during the launch of her new reality show Lock-Up. While sharing this video he penned down a note saying, “@kanganaranaut saying exactly what I want to say, but more eloquently.” it was noted that the reporter asked the actress about her views on the social media war between Freddy and Deepika Padukone.

In the video that Freddy Birdy shared, responding to the question by the reporter, Kangana Ranaut was witnessed saying, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

Meanwhile, the online war between Deepika and Freddy began when the latter took a dig at the Bajirao Mastani actor’s outfit in her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Freddy’s comment read as, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.” Along with this he also wrote, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.”

Well, Deepika didn’t let that pass her, as she went on to take an indirect dig at him by saying a cryptic post on her Instagram story which read, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons,” adding the #IYKYK sticker.

This cryptic response by Deepika Padukone didn’t settle well with Freddy Birdy, who went on to reply to the actress in his own way. He shared a story in which he wrote, “Dear Deepika, I’m not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears for all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career. Love, Fred.”

