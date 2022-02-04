Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood who has left a deep impact with her work in movies like Chameli and Jab We Met. She has always been a vocal artist who does not shy away from calling people out whenever necessary. Back in 2019, the actor had discussed the issue of pay disparity on an open forum, contradicting certain points put forth by her fellow actor Akshay Kumar.

The interaction happened when Akshay and Kareena were promoting their 2019 movie Good Newwz. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, amongst others. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cape of Good Films, jointly produced the project which opened to promising reviews from the audience.

During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shed some light on the topic of pay disparity, taking a sly dig at Akshay Kumar, who was also present at the event. “As far as the paycheck goes, I just want to get paid as much as Akshay Kumar gets paid”, Kareena said.

Akshay Kumar was quick to pull his defensive mode up as he said, “Let’s talk about Good Newwz, to begin with, I am a partner with Karan Johar. I am ready, in front of everyone, to make a film where she does the hero’s role and she will be 50-50 partner with it. Is it agreed?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan challenged the notion almost immediately, “I am saying that in Good Newwz, technically, the girl is also the hero of the movie.”

When Akshay Kumar further asked her to accept a deal where there will be no rumination, she stuck to her stance and kept stressing on how she is not the heroine of the movie but the hero since the movie is all about two pregnant women.

