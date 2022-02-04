Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. The actor is said to be the most ground-to-earth actor in the B-town industry. However, in the year 2014, Khiladi Kumar was hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

According to a few reports, it was alleged that the actor has slapped a fan on the sets of his film Gabbar Is Back. Below is everything you need to about the scoop.

Back in 2014, few reports doing rounds had claimed that Akshay Kumar had allegedly slapped a fan who was breaching the actor’s privacy. It is also said that this alleged incident took place, while the actor was shooting for his 2015 release Gabbar. It is said that a fan was trying to get too close to the actor to click photos without his consent. As the over-enthusiastic fan got too close to the actor breaching his security, Khiladi Kumar lost his cool and slapped the fan.

While these nasty rumours about the actor were spreading like wildfire, Akshay Kumar, who is known for his humble nature with his fans, revealed that these reports were a complete fake. Taking to his Twitter, the Housefull actor tweeted, “Amused at seeing the news on various platforms about me losing my cool and slapping a fan on the sets of Gabbar! For the past 2 months, I have been shooting for Brothers, funny how some idle minds cook up the most ridiculous stories.”

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s directorial, Atrangi Re, alongside actor Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar. The actor also has his upcoming films, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, OMG 2 in his kitty.

