Story: Bollywood’s most stunning actress Disha Patani surely knows how to make heads turn. Disha sets social media on fire every time she posts a stunning photo. Be it in a bikini or ethnic, the MS Dhoni star knows to slay it all. Not only for her hot and dazzling photos, Disha is also making headlines for her commendable work. Owing to her stunning pics, Disha, unfortunately often gets subjected to trolls for her unique and bold fashion choices.

During her latest conversation, the Bhaagi 2 actress has reacted to the same and revealed what she thinks. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Disha stated, “I’ve learned to block out the comments from people who choose to spread hatred and not love on social media platforms. Instagram is a platform for self-expression and I post what I enjoy. It’s as simple as that. I don’t pay attention to negative comments.”

Disha Patani will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. In the upcoming action thriller, the actor will be seen engaging in some high-octane action sequences. Speaking about the same, the actress added, “Action and stunts have always been viewed as a man’s domain but slowly things are changing and I’m hopeful that women will be able to headline action films soon. I would love to work on a film like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001). That has been a dream.”

On the work front, Disha Patani has an interesting line-up of projects in her kitty. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. A couple of days back, Disha had shared a goofy photo with Sidharth after wrapping up her Yodha schedule. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on November 11, this year.

