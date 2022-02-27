Second day in theatres and trends are really positive for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has seen further upswing in collections on Saturday, even though Friday was as it is quite good on Friday when 10.50 crores had come in. Now Saturday has done even better with 13 crores* more in its kitty. The film could very well have stayed just around the same mark as Friday but the growth has set the stage well for the period drama.

The collections so far are 23.50 crores* and with 15-16 crores expected today quite comfortably, the film is heading for a very impressive opening weekend numbers. There is no holiday season currently non and then film isn’t an event release either, as was the case with Sooryavanshi or soon it would be for RRR. It’s just one of those major films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt coming together, and considering all of that the collections are quite heartening.

A lot still needs to be done for this biggie though which is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, considering the costs involved. Fortunately well begun is half done and while the weekend is set to be positive, the film will need to be quite stable over the weekdays as well so that there is a shot at the 100 Crore Club.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

