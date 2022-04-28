Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently on his ‘Born To Shine World Tour’, registered a resounding success with a huge turnout in Gurugram and Jalandhar where more than 20,000 people turned up at each concert to watch the singer perform some of his biggest hits.

Celebrating the show’s success, Diljit shared, “It took a lot of planning and hard work to finally get to this point and perform in India. ‘Born To Shine World Tour’ has been a magnificent experience for me! As a performer, nothing matters more to me than to entertain my fans and the shows at Gurugram and Jalandhar helped me connect with them after a long time.”

“It was so wonderful to see so many people at the two venues and to be able to bring them joy, laughter, and good energy. I would like to thank the team of organisers, sponsors & local administration for helping to pull off these concerts with such seamless ease”, Diljit Dosanjh added.

‘Born To Shine World Tour’ has been organised by Saregama Live and is presented by realme. Commenting on the ground-breaking success of both the concerts, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, shared, “For us, partnering with the biggest global entertainer Diljit Dosanjh and championing these live concerts has been a great first step into the arena of clutter-breaking events and we are glad we did it with such grandeur. We hope to bring many more such uplifting experiences to audiences across the world in the near future.”

Diljit Dosanjh‘s tour will now move to its next chapter in Canada and the US.

