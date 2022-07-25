BTS is a global sensation at this point and even with their hiatus, they remain to be the most popular boy band of the current era. The boys enjoy a huge fan following, not just as a Kpop group but also as individual artists. If you have been following the septet closely, you are probably already aware that Kim Taehyung aka V is one of the most popular members of the seven but looks like his fans are ticked off about something that happened at the recent 2030 Busan World Expo related event in South Korea.

For the unversed, Tae has lately been in the news for supporting his hyung J-Hope unconditionally during the album release of Jack in the Box. The boys are quite close to each other and every Bangtan member, except for Suga, was also present at the lavish pre-release event held at the HYBE office recently. On the personal front, V is said to be in a relationship with BLACKPINK’s Jennie but neither of the two parties have confirmed or denied it so far.

In a recent turn of events, the seven BTS members came together for a formal function at the HYBE headquarters after being declared at the honoury ambassador of 2030 Busan World expo. A series of dignitaries were present at the venue and most of them met the members and clicked pictures with them as well.

In a recent picture going viral on social media, BTS’ V can be seen shaking the hand of one of the politicians but what pissed off the viewers was that the man enthusiastically picked up Tae’s hand almost twisting it. In a YouTube video posted by Cinewood Hub the man can be seen picking up the singer’s hand without warning and V looks visibly uncomfortable and awkward with it.

As a response, BTS ARMY spammed the comments section with condemnation

“They should not have done this to the “V” and other BTS Member’s, they have no right to do this, hope it will not happen from now on”, a comment read.

“I am soo afraid for BTS members i hope they never leave each other”, another one read.

“Toxic fans are so frustrating. Literally how can a fan hurt his idol. Anyways we are always with our 7 Angels BTSXARMY”, a comment said.

