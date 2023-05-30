Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan was seen attending the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he also posed for pictures with MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Raviba Jadeja.

Held in Ahmedabad on Monday, the IPL final match was between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures, which he captioned: “CSK for life”.

Vignesh Shivan also shared a video as he sat along with cricketers and their wives during the final moments. In the clip, he was seen all excited during the last ball.

Vignesh captioned it, “In the various moments of life I shall cherish forever! This has a special place! #CSK winnnnnnnnnnn what else do we need ! The longest finals played ever! Waited for a couple of days and witnessed one of the greatest games ever played.”

It seems that Vignesh Shivan is a true fan of CSK and Dhoni, just like rest of India!

