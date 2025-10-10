Teja Sajja’s fantasy action adventure Mirai is a success at the Indian box office. It is also the 4th highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial has concluded its overseas run on a victorious note, leaving behind every single Tollywood grosser except one. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Mirai Overseas Box Office Final Update

According to the closing collection, Mirai has concluded its international run at 35.42 crore gross. It has surpassed Sankranthiki Vasthunam (35.40 crores) by a small margin to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the overseas box office. The fantasy action adventure is only behind Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG (65.25 crores).

Check out the top 5 Telugu grossers of 2025 at the overseas box office:

OG: 65.25 crores Mirai: 35.42 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 35.40 crores Kuberaa: 31.60 crores Game Changer: 30.25 crores

Mirai vs HanuMan overseas!

Back in 2024, Teja Sajja delivered the box office blockbuster, HanuMan. The superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma earned an impressive 57 crore gross at the international box office. In comparison, the 2025 release lagged behind by a considerable margin of 21.58 crores.

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Collection

Manchu Manoj co-starrer is still adding moolah at the domestic box office. It is facing strict competition from They Call Him OG and Kantara Chapter 1, but continues to earn in the vicinity of 10 lakh daily.

In 28 days, Mirai has accumulated 94.24 crore net in India, which is around 111.20 crores in gross earnings. When combined with the overseas total, the worldwide collection reaches 146.62 crore gross.

Unfortunately, Teja Sajja starrer will miss the 150 crore club by a few crores. However, it will wrap its global run as the 4th highest-grossinng Telugu film of 2025 after OG (285.75 crores), Sankranthiki Vasthunam (256.54 crores), and Game Changer (191.81 crores)

