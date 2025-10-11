Tron: Ares is off to a good start and has collected winning numbers from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. The film starring Jared Leto in a leading character is not facing any significant competition at the cinemas, which will also heading for an impressive debut weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film arrives after over a decade, and with Halloween on the way, it is expected to get a boost in the latter part of its release. It will easily debut at #1 in the domestic box office rankings this weekend. However, it received underwhelming reactions from the critics, and now it all comes down to the audience’s reactions to the sci-fi flick, which are a solid 86%. It could fare well financially despite the mixed reactions.

Tron: Ares’ collection from the Thursday previews in North America

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Tron: Ares is on track to have the biggest opening weekend among the franchise at the box office in North America. It has collected $4.8 million from the Thursday Previews, which is on par with A Quiet Place 2‘s $4.8 million. It is higher than Creed 3’s $5.5 million but less than Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s $4.5 million and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire‘s $4.7 million.

Projected opening weekend update

The third Tron installment has been tracking to earn between $40 million and $45 million on its three-day weekend at the North American box office. But based on the impressive preview collection, the opening weekend is now tracking to earn between $45 million and $50 million. It is expected to beat Tron: Legacy’s $44 million debut as the biggest opening weekend in the trilogy.

What is the film about?

The story follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings. Directed by Joachim Ronning, the movie features Jeff Bridges, Jared Leto, Gillian Anderson, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Tron: Ares was released in the theaters on October 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

