Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continues to maintain its hold at the box office in the weekdays as well. The romantic comedy arrived on Dussehra and in six days, the net collection of the film in India stands at a total of 38.97 crore. While the film is inching towards the 50 crore mark steadily, it is also eyeing the next target.

5th Highest Grossing Romantic Film Of 2025

Helmed by Shashank Khaitaan, the rom-com is the fifth-highest-grossing romantic Bollywood film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It is now inching towards the fourth spot, which is owned by Janhvi Kapoor‘s Param Sundari itself!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, October 7, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to earn 3.6 crore at the box office, which is a steady growth of 10% at the box office from the previous day, which brought 3.25 crore. This is a positive sign, since films generally witness a drop or are stagnant during the weekdays, witnessing negligible growth.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the romantic comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 10.11 crore

Day 2: 6.01 crore

Day 3: 7.8 crore

Day 4: 8.2 crore

Day 5: 3.25 crore

Day 6: 3.6 crore

Total: 38.97 crore

How Much Does Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Need?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now only 15.88 crore away from its next target at the box office, which is surpassing Param Sundari’s lifetime collection, claiming the fourth spot in the list of the highest-grossing romantic Bollywood films of 2025 at the Indian box office.

Check out the box office collection of all the romantic Bollywood films of 2025 (India Net Collections).

Saiyaara: 337.69 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crore Metro In Dino: 56.3 crore Param Sundari: 54.85 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 38.97 crore (in 6 days) Dhadak 2: 24.24 crore Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crore Loveyapa: 7.69 crore Azaad: 7.61 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

