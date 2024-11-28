Rajkummar Rao has been one of the most discussed names in 2024 in the Bollywood industry. It won’t be too far-fetched to say that Rao has proven himself as the industry’s MVP this year with movies such as Srikanth, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Vicky Vidya ka Viral Video and, of course, the blockbuster Stree 2. Rao is married to Patralekhaa in real life, and their relationship has started making headlines again for a beautiful reason.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are known for their grounded personalities and progressive outlooks. The duo, celebrated for their performances in Indian cinema, tied the knot in 2021 after a relationship spanning over a decade. Their wedding was marked by a unique moment that garnered significant media attention: Patralekhaa applying Sindoor on Rajkummar’s forehead, an act usually done only by men. Three years later, Rao recalled his wedding day and this particular moment.

Rajkummar Rao is glad that his gesture touched so many hearts

In a recent interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Rajkummar shared the thought process behind this touching moment. He explained, “At that moment, it was very impulsive. I felt, why is it just her wearing the Sindoor, mangalsutra, and chooda? She had to wear and do so much, and I was wearing a ring. I asked her, ‘You should also put Sindoor on me. It should be equal.’”

This simple yet profound act made rounds in the media at the time. For Rajkummar, equality isn’t a mere concept but a practice. The actor candidly mentioned that the gesture wasn’t decided beforehand to make a statement. Instead, it came naturally from his beliefs. He also further revealed that his wife was unsurprised by this gesture, as this was something she could have expected from Rao.

“I think she was overwhelmed, but we were delighted to marry. That moment became huge later, but at that point, we didn’t think that it was out of the box. She knows me very well, and this is something that is expected of me. But I am glad that it touched so many hearts.” Before marrying, Rao and Patralekhaa dated for more than a decade and even worked together on projects such as CityLights and Bose: Dead or Alive.

