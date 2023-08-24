The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, ‘Hip Hop India’, which recently announced the Top 6 contestants, will feature Rapper King of ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’ fame as a celebrity judge.

The show will also reveal the super semifinalists in the upcoming episode. Judged by choreographer Remo D’Souza and actress Nora Fatehi, the show has witnessed some of the most renowned dancers like Bboy Tornado, Kansas City’s Fikshun and Tushar Shetty from Nalasopara.

Talking about the show, King said: “‘Hip Hop India‘ has proven to be the perfect launchpad for the underground hip hop dance community, bringing them to the fore and giving budding and extremely talented dancers a platform to showcase their skills. As an individual, I really relate to hitting glory from the gullies! The passion, the jaw dropping performances, and the sincerity with which these dancers take the art form is something that struck a chord with me.”

Rapper King further mentioned: “Can’t wait to witness their performances live in action of the Top 6 and for viewers of Amazon miniTV to see these guys shine.”

The singer shot to fame with his song Tu Maan Meri Jaa which went viral on social media. Coming back to Hip Hop India, with every episode, the competition seems to get more challenging for the contestants. ‘Hip Hop India’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

