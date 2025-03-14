John Abraham has become one of Bollywood’s leading faces in action and patriotic films. From Dhoom (2004), Force (2011), Madras Cafe (2013), to Parmanu (2018), and Batla House (2019), John’s filmography is dominated by intense, adrenaline-pumping roles. His ability to command the screen with his physicality and intense performances has made him a go-to choice for action-packed entertainers.

However, while his films have consistently performed well at the box office, critics often noted that his acting prowess remained overshadowed by the larger-than-life action sequences and patriotic themes. Now, with The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair, John Abraham is earning praise for a performance that strips away the heroics and instead delves into the complexities of a real-life character.

The film, in which John plays Indian diplomat JP Singh, has caught the attention of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who believes this is one of John’s best performances in a long time.

Anurag Kashyap Showers Praise On The Diplomat

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his unconventional storytelling, praised John Abraham’s performance in The Diplomat. In a recent interview with The Hindu, Kashyap admitted that he was pleasantly surprised by John’s restrained and immersive portrayal of JP Singh.

“I really liked The Diplomat. I told John, ‘After a long time, I am seeing you being a very good actor.’ He is not doing unnecessary action or herogiri in the film. He is solely playing a character. And Shivam Nair has made a really engaging film,” said Kashyap.

Kashyap’s words hold significant weight, considering the filmmaker has always leaned towards realistic storytelling and nuanced performances. Interestingly, John and Kashyap have previously worked together in the 2007 psychological thriller No Smoking, a film that was a commercial failure at the time but later achieved cult status.

The Diplomat was released on March 14, and John Abraham’s performance is already creating a buzz. The film, which also stars Sadia Khateeb, Prapti Shukla, Jagjeet Sandhu, Ashwath Bhatt, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Ram Gopal Bajaj, and Benjamin Gilani, promises to be a gripping political drama. If Kashyap’s words are any indication, this film might just redefine John’s trajectory as an actor.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Amid Amitabh Bachchan’s Romantic Holi, Rekha & Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Silsila’ Moment Breaks The Internet, Netizens React “Painful To Watch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News