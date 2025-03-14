John Abraham arrived in the theaters with another patriotic effort and was praised for his sincere performance by critics and audiences alike. The diplomat arrived in the theaters on Holi, and be it due to the morning Holi rituals or some other issue; the film started on a very low note at the box office!

John Abraham’s Last Holi Release!

John’s last Holi release was in 2016 with Rocky Handsome, which opened at the box office with 7.6 crore box office collection, along with the paid previews! Although the film was a flop at the box office with its lifetime earnings finishing at 26.41 crore.

The Diplomat Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

For the morning shows, The Diplomat registered an occupancy of 7.31%. This is very low, considering the last Holi release in Bollywood, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, registered 89% higher occupancy than John Abraham‘s film. In fact, even John’s last theatrical release, Vedaa, registered an occupancy of 15.27% with the morning shows!

John Abraham’s film is expected to open on the lower side, with the opening numbers not crossing 2 – 2.5 crore. This, in fact, would be one of the lowest openings of this year. This will be much lower than John Abraham’s last opening at the box office.

John arrived in the theaters with Vedaa that clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and Rajkummar Rao – Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. The action drama also starred Sharvari and it earned 6.75 crore at the box office on the opening day!

Hopefully, the Holi weekend and good word-of-mouth will help John Abraham’s The Diplomat to escalate and grow at the box office over the Holi weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

