Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions might just have cracked the code for modern-day romantic dramas yet again! After pulling off a respectable start at the box office on Friday, the Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer Chand Mera Dil has shown an escalation on day 2. Backed by highly positive word-of-mouth from multiplex audiences, the film has witnessed a noticeable jump on Saturday.

The Vivek Soni directorial chronicles a fiery and emotional romantic drama that is an honest and raw take on modern relationships that are impulsive and complex. Friday brought in 3.31 Crore, for the romantic drama and Saturday witnessed a good growth.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, May 23, Chand Mera Dil earned in the range of 4 – 4.2 crore, registering a growth of almost 30% at the box office. The film held a steady 15% average occupancy across 4,884 shows in India. For a mid-budget romance drama featuring a relatively fresh on-screen pairing, maintaining this figure is a win!

With its day 2 numbers, the romantic drama has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bollywood’s last major romantic drama release – the Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din, which struggled to establish deep roots during its run, winding up its box office run with 4.30 crore net in India and 5.52 Crore at the worldwide gross box office.

With a total 2-day domestic net securely floating around the 7 – 8 crore mark, all eyes now look toward Sunday. If the word-of-mouth continues to pull families and college crowds into the evening shows tomorrow, the film could comfortably eye a double-digit opening weekend.

Helmed by Vivek Soni and rated 8.7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Chronicles the intertwined lives of engineering students as they navigate academic challenges, forge friendships, and discover themselves in university.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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