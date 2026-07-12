Moana North America Box Office: Opening Day Update( Photo Credit – Disney )

Moana opened with strong numbers at the box office in North America on Friday, but it is just the beginning, and it needs much more for a successful run. The movie has also earned more than a few Disney remakes, and this is considered a soft launch. It is definitely not the kind of return Dwayne Johnson wants after his Black Adam and The Smashing Machine debacles. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest Hollywood actors and is also among the highest paid. His luck is not on his side, with the past few films underperforming at the box office. The actor thus needs a good comeback, but it might not happen with this live-action remake. He also has Jumanji: Open World this year.

How much has Moana earned on its Friday opening day at the North American box office?

On Friday, Moana was released worldwide, and it collected decent box-office numbers in North America. The Dwayne Johnson starrer collected $18 million on its Friday opening day at the domestic box office. It is more than Maleficent 2’s $12.6 million, Mufasa: The Lion King‘s $13.3 million, Dumbo’s $15.3 million, and Snow White’s $16.3 million opening day collections.

Beats the OG Moana’s opening day collection in North America

The original Moana was released in 2016, and it became a critical and commercial success. According to Box Office Mojo, the animated movie collected $15.5 million on its Thanksgiving Wednesday opening day at the North American box office in 2016. As an original animation, it gradually became a hit, driven by strong word-of-mouth and impressive legs. The live-action remake might have beaten the OG animation’s opening-day gross, but it would still need its impressive legs to emerge as a bigger success.

The movie is tracking to collect $45 million to $50 million over the three-day opening weekend at the box office in North America. Initially, it was tracking to earn between $60 million and $65 million in its opening weekend, but the projections have dropped even below that pessimistic range.

Moana, by Thomas Kail, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaaia, was released on July 10.

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