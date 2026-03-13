Patriot is one of the most-awaited Mollywood releases of 2026, starring legends Mohanlal and Mammootty. The film was in the headlines recently over the revenue-sharing model proposed by the makers to exhibitors, which wasn’t received well. Amid this, there have been continuous discussions about the film’s scale and budget, as it has been shot on a large scale and features big names. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Malayalam action thriller is scheduled to release in theaters on April 23. With Mohanlal and Mammootty coming together, the buzz is high for the film, and in Kerala, it is expected to make new records. It’s going to be a front-loaded affair, but with good content, it can score really huge in the long run, which is much-needed for the film considering its cost.

What is the budget of Patriot?

Patriot is said to be the second-most-expensive Malayalam film in history, with a reported budget of 136 crore. L2: Empuraan still remains the most expensive Malayalam film with a cost of 180 crore. The cost is extremely high, given that Mollywood films usually don’t do well outside traditional Malayalam markets.

How much does it need to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office?

To enter the safe zone at the Indian box office and avoid being a failure, Patriot must recover its entire budget through domestic earnings. It means that the film must earn 136 crore net. It will be a clean hit if it delivers 100% returns, which will be achieved with a net collection of 272 crore. The target of 272 crore looks impossible to achieve, but 136 crore net could be chased with good word of mouth.

More about the film

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayan, known for C U Soon and Malik. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in key roles. The film will release in theaters in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

