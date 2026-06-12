Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu continues its fantastic run at the Indian box office. The Tamil fantasy action drama is already a success, and it is now aiming to enter the 200 crore club. The target is less than 5 crore away. Scroll below for the day 28 update!

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 28

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected 37 lakh on day 28, witnessing a stable hold with 14% drop in the last 24 hours. It has been facing competition from Parimala And Co and Blast, and the pace will inevitably slow in the fourth week. RJ Balaji’s directorial has collected a handsome total of 195.18 crore net in India.

Made on a budget of 130 crore, it has registered returns of 65.18 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 50%. Suriya starrer has gained the plus verdict. Its gross collection stands at 230.31 crore after 28 days.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.30 crore

Week 3 – 21.20 crore

Week 4 – 5.83 crore

Total – 195.18 crore

Set to create history for Suriya!

All eyes are now on its entry into the 200 crore club. Karuppu would be the 9th film in the history of Tamil cinema to score a double-century at the Indian box office. It would also create history for Suriya, who’s set to debut into the coveted club. All eyes are on the fifth weekend, which should help the fantasy action drama achieve the milestone. Exciting times ahead!

Karuppu Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 195.18 crore

ROI: 65.18 crore

ROI%: 50%

India gross: 230.31 crore

Overseas gross: 80.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 311.21 crore

Verdict: Plus

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