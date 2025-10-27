Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, stunned everyone with its crazy theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film fetched epic numbers, and the money-minting spree continued for weeks. Now, after spending two months in theatres, it is approaching its end. In the meantime, the all-time blockbuster has ended its run at the North American box office with a mind-blowing sum. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Released alongside Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam on August 28, the Mollywood superhero flick was expected to earn a fair to decent amount in North America (USA and Canada). However, due to extraordinary word-of-mouth and strong buzz on social media, it enjoyed solid traction from the audience, which continued for several weeks.

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the North American box office?

As per the closing collection update by Venky Box Office, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra concluded its glorious run in North America by making a staggering $2.155 million. In Indian rupees, it equals 18.97 crores, as per today’s currency rate. Out of this, the USA contributed the biggest chunk of $1.26 million. Canada contributed $886K.

Speaking about languages, the original Malayalam version fetched a solid $1.269 million. The Telugu-dubbed version contributed $195K.

It’s the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film in North America!

With a lifetime collection of $2.155 million, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has ended its run as Mollywood’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office. It stands below Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which earned a huge $2.7 million (23.82 crores), approximately.

More about the film

The Mollywood superhero flick was written and directed by Dominic Arun. It was produced by Dulquer Salmaan (Wayfarer Films). While there’s no official confirmation about the same, the film was reportedly made on a controlled budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it has earned a massive 150 crore+ net at the Indian box office, thus enjoying hefty returns. It has secured a super duper hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

