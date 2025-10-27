We all know how things get dirtier when two big films clash with each other. Back in 2001, one such clash was between the biggies of Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. Back in the day, things between the two stars weren’t good, and it was a well-known fact. Due to this, the battle between their films garnered more interest from box office enthusiasts and fans. Surprisingly, the result of the clash wasn’t one-sided, and Sunny scored a big victory.

In today’s box office flashback story, we’ll be revisiting the battle between Sunny’s Indian and Shah Rukh’s Asoka, which were released on October 26, 2001. Both films were big in scale, backed by a strong budget. Since both actors were big stars, everyone had their eyes on this battle. In terms of critical acclaim, Sunny’s film opened to mixed reviews from critics, while SRK’s biggie received mixed to decent reviews.

Indian was in the lead over Asoka right from day 1

While Asoka was slightly ahead in critical acclaim, Indian was in the lead at the Indian box office right from the opening day. On day 1, Asoka clocked around 1 crore, which was much less than Indian’s 1.8 crores. By the end of the opening weekend, the Sunny Deol starrer was in a big lead, scoring 5.16 crores, compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s film, which earned only 2.87 crores.

In the first weekend itself, it was clear that Indian had found acceptance among the masses, and the same momentum continued for weeks. On the other hand, Asoka failed to strike the right chord with the audience, resulting in a premature end of the theatrical run.

Sunny Deol defeated Shah Rukh Khan by a massive margin in a 2001 box office clash!

Made on a reported budget of 15 crores, Indian earned 24.3 crore net at the Indian box office in its lifetime run. It was a commercial success, enjoying 62% returns. Speaking about Asoka, it was made on a budget of 12.5 crores. Against this cost, it earned 11.54 crore net, and was declared a failure. So, in the collection battle, Sunny Deol defeated Shah Rukh Khan with 110.57% higher earnings.

Even in footfalls, Indian defeated Asoka by a big margin. As per Box Office India, Indian sold 1.6 crore tickets in India as compared to Asoka’s 68 lakh tickets.

