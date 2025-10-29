Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is on a streak of success. Maddock Films’ romantic horror-comedy has crossed the 150 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. It is now inching closer to beating Jolly LLB 3 and achieving a huge feat. Scroll below for the day 8 global update!

Thamma showcases a healthy run overseas!

At the international box office, Thamma is competing against Kantara Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Baahubali – The Epic will also join the race this Friday, making the journey more challenging. So far, Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial has added 17.50 crore gross to the kitty.

Crosses 150 crore mark worldwide!

At the domestic box office, Thamma has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time. It has accumulated 115 crore net in 8 days, and will cross Bala (116.38 crores) like a cakewalk today. Including taxes, the gross domestic earnings stand at 135.70 crores.

Combined with the overseas run, the worldwide total reaches 153.20 crore gross. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed the 150 crore milestone in only 8 days, which is commendable. The best is yet to come, as it is now competing against Jolly LLB 3 (169.57 crores) to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood releases of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores Jolly LLB 3: 169.57 crores

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 8

India net: 115 crores

India gross: 135.70 crores

Overseas gross: 17.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 153.20 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Box Office BMS Pre-Sales: Crushes Murari To Enter Top 3 Telugu Re-Releases In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News