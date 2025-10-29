Baahubali – The Epic is set for a thunderous start at the box office on October 31, 2025. The advance booking trends are on fire, and SS Rajamouli’s biggie has already beaten the opening day of Murari and Businessman re-release. Scroll below for the day 1 potential!

Baahubali – The Epic Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

According to Filmy View, Baahubali – The Epic registered pre-sales worth 52.58K on BookMyShow on October 28, 2025. It enjoyed an impressive growth of 56% in the last 24 hours, as the word-of-mouth grows by leaps and bounds. The total ticket sales on BookMyShow has surged to a whopping 173.46K via advance booking.

With that, Prabhas starrer has surpassed the re-release pre-sales of Mahesh Babu’s Businessman (145K) and Murari (166K). With two days until the re-release, Baahubali – The Epic has clocked the 3rd highest pre-sale for a Telugu re-release in history. Today, it will comfortably surpass Gabbar Singh and steal the 2nd spot.

Take a look at the all-time highest BMS sales of Telugu re-releases at the Indian box office:

Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Baahubali – The Epic: 173.46K (2 days to go) Murari: 166K Businessman – 145K

Set to surpass Mirai!

Baahubali – The Epic is a force to be reckoned with at the box office. It is sure to clock the highest pre-sales in history for a Telugu re-release. But along with that, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is also competing with Tollywood releases of 2025.

The epic action film is now competing against Teja Sajja’s Mirai (174K) to clock the 8th highest pre-sales in Telugu cinema on BookMyShow in 2025.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Telugu film in 2025 on BMS:

OG: 950K Game Changer: 815K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 503K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K HIT 3: 336K Kingdom: 268K Daaku Maharaaj: 235K Mirai: 194K Baahuabli – The Epic: 173.46K (2 days to go) Thandel: 155K

Kuberaa (146K) is now out of the top 10.

