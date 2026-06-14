Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s musical fantasy Sing Geetham, backed by the visionary Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin, is bringing good numbers at the box office with a great jump in the last 24 hours. After a slow and niche start on Friday, this experimental cinematic piece has witnessed exceptional growth on the first Saturday, finding its footing through positive word-of-mouth.

On its second day, the film registered an outstanding growth pattern, hinting at a better Sunday as well. However, mounted on a budget of 22 crore, it will still be an uphill battle for the film to recover its entire budget.

Sing Geetham Box Office Day 2

Sing Geetham raked in approximately 1 crore net in India on Day 3, Saturday, June 13. When compared to the opening day’s collection of 54 lakh, the film made a jump of almost 85% in the last 24 hours! However, for a film made on a budget of 22 crore, establishing momentum over the weekend is absolutely crucial.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 0: 5 lakh (paid previews)

Day 1: 54 lakh

Day 2: 1 crore

Total: 1.59 crore

The trend for the musical fantasy looks solid. Moving from a modest 54 lakh opening day to an estimated 1 crore on Sunday shows that the audience is embracing the unique musical format of the film. However, with only 7.2% budget recovery in 48 hours, the road to success is still very long!

About Sing Geetham

Helmed by Singeetam Srinavasa Rao, the official synopsis of the musical fantasy produced by Nag Ashwin says, “In an isolated village, young Prathap seeks opportunity but enters a world of deception. Drawn into uncontrollable forces, he’s caught between progress and preservation, testing his beliefs and purpose.” The film is rated 8.3 on IMDb.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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