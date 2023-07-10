After the box office blast of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up to set the big screen on fire yet again with Jawan. Yes, after making us wait longer, the makers finally presented a glimpse in the form of prevue. And as expected, it has taken the internet by storm, with the views counter getting stuck at one point. Keep reading to know more!

SRK disappeared for four long years after the debacle of Zero and returned with a bang in 2023. His Pathaan turned out to be a global blockbuster with over 1000 crores gross coming in, thus creating more hype for the actor’s next film in the pipeline. The upcoming action thriller marks Khan’s first-ever collaboration with the ‘mass’ director Atlee and needless to say, expectations are sky-high!

Unleased today at 10:28 am on YouTube, Jawan Prevue has started breaking records on the internet. With fans crazily anticipating it, the glimpse crossed a whopping 1 lakh likes in just 10 minutes of its release. Interestingly, this number is just for the Hindi version. Speaking about the views, the number has got stuck, and it’ll be interesting to see how big a number this prevue clocks in the first 24 hours.

This prevue response is a mere ‘trailer’ as ‘Picture abhi baaki hai’!

Catch the prevue below:

Meanwhile, it was recently learnt that Jawan’s prevue will be unveiled alongside the release of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres. This attachment of prevue to Tom Cruise’s film is quite interesting as both the megastars command a similar fan following across the globe and are known for their charm.

