Project Hail Mary’s craze is slowed down by the arrival of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which keeps charging towards new box office milestones. The Ryan Gosling starrer has collected one of the biggest 2nd Thursdays among March releases ever. With that, it has edged closer to beating the domestic haul of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster, Interstellar. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Ryan Gosling starrer is one of the most highly rated movies of this year. The fans are in awe of this film, and it is best experienced on premium-format screens. It will receive friendly fire from the Super Mario movie, but that might not hamper its collections much, as they have separate target audiences.

Project Hail Mary’s latest box office collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Project Hail Mary collected the 4th-biggest second Thursday at the domestic box office. It collected a solid $5 million on its 2nd Thursday, on par with The Batman’s $5 million second Thursday cume. It dropped by 19.2% only from its first Thursday. After 14 days, the domestic total of the sci-fi movie hits $186.5 million. It is crossing $200 million this weekend.

On track to beat Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar domestically

Interstellar was released in 2014, and it was a commercial and critical hit. The Christopher Nolan-helmed sci-fi flick even won the Best Visual Effects at the 87th Academy Awards. It collected $203.2 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. The Ryan Gosling starrer is now on track to surpass Interstellar.

According to the box office database, Project Hail Mary is less than $20 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Interstellar. Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is one of the most elite sci-fi flicks in Hollywood, and surpassing it in North America means a huge deal. It is about legacy, genre credibility, and elevating Project Hail Mary into elite sci-fi territory. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Box office summary of the film

Domestic – $186.5 million

International – $153.2 million

Worldwide – $339.7 million

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