Varun Dhawan’s latest role as ‘Aju Bhaiya’ in ‘Bawaal’ has garnered praise and left audiences amused. This marks his third collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala, following ‘Dhishoom’ and ‘Judwaa 2’.

Speaking about the film, especially his association with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Varun said: “‘Bawaal’ marks my third collaboration with Sajid sir, and it undeniably stands as the most special one.”

He recounted: “From the beginning, he told that the film would create a global impact, and now witnessing it topping charts worldwide has been amazing. Prior to filming, he always believed this could be my best role to date, and with a director like Nitesh sir, it has brought out an unseen side of me that the audience hasn’t seen.”

When asked if there will be more collaborations with the producer, Varun said: “My father (David Dhawan) loves Sajid sir, and they have always pushed each other to aim for bigger and better things.

“I keep encouraging Sajid sir to direct a film soon. I’m sure that in the future, you will see me back under the NGE banner for something even bigger.”

‘Bawaal’ is streaming on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

