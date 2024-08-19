It has been a commendable run for Stree 2 at the box office! Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has entered the 200 crore club within four days of its big release. It has now been declared a super-duper hit and surpassed Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) to become the third most profitable film of 2024 at the Indian box office. Scroll below as we decode the numbers!

Stree 2 was released on August 15, 2024, alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. The Independence Day releases were expected to indulge in a clash of the titans, but victory was declared in favor of Amar Kaushik’s directorial on day 1. It brought earnings on the opening day that neither Akshay Kumar nor John Abraham’s film could accumulate even on the opening weekend.

Stree 2 is now a super-duper hit!

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film is reportedly made on a budget of 60 crores. In the extended opening weekend itself, it garnered a collection of 204 crores at the Indian office collection, which means a return on investment of 144 crores has already been added to the kitty. This is an ROI of 240% when converted to a percentage.

As previously informed, Stree 2 needed 180 crores in earnings to enjoy 200% returns at the Indian box office. It has gone way past that mark and achieved the ‘super-duper hit’ verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Top 5 most profitable Hindi films of 2024 so far

Stree sequel has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), which was ranked #3 on the list of most profitable Hindi films of 2024. Take a look at the list below:

Munjya: 256% HanuMan (Hindi): 241.17% Stree 2: 240% Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 154.13% Shaitaan: 132.20%

As can be seen above, Amar Kaushik’s directorial has earned 55% higher returns than Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). Crossing HanuMan (Hindi) is a cakewalk and will be surpassed today. How quickly the horror comedy beats Munjya and conquers the #1 spot in the list is to be seen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

