Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been grooving the audience on viral chartbusters like Bijuria, Panwadi, PERFECT, and Tu Hai Meri. Following these songs, the makers of the upcoming rom-com have released a soulful music video for “Tumse Behtar,” a song by Arijit Singh. Not just that, the makers have unveiled a complete music album of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s starrer. The album is a sonic celebration packed with emotion, energy, and unforgettable melodies.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Album: A Mix Of Emotions & Energy

The album boasts seven diverse tracks, each capturing different flavors of all emotions curated by some of the most iconic voices and contemporary composers in the industry, like Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Tanishk Bagchi, Khesari Lal Yadav, Masoom Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Sachet Parampara, Amit Mishra, Nakash Aziz, Antara Mitra, and many more. From energetic beats to soulful melodies, this album offers a complete musical journey that’s already winning hearts and topping charts.

The music album of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a true mix of moods. From the reimagined Bijuria and festive anthem Panwadi to the chartbuster Perfect, romantic Tu Hai Meri, soulful Tumse Behtar, and upbeat tracks like Ishq Manzoor and Sunny Sunny Boy, it blends energy with emotion. Together, the songs make one of the most versatile soundtracks of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia)

Tumse Behtar – Arijit Singh’s Heartfelt Ballad

Adding to the diverse genre of songs from Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Tumse Behtar is a heartbreak song by Arijit Singh. Penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the track comes alive with Arijit’s enchanting vocals, making it an emotional highlight of the soundtrack. This song is not just a romantic ballad; it takes listeners on a heartfelt journey through the pain of heartbreak. It captures the beauty, vulnerability, and complexity of love, mirroring the pulse of the film itself. With touching lyrics and soulful delivery, Tumse Behtar becomes one of the most powerful moments in the soundtrack.

Composer & Lyricist On Their Musical Journey Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s Album

Talking about the musical album of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Composer Tanishk Bagchi said, “Working with the SSTK team on this film has been an amazing experience. Composing Sunny Sunny Boy, Bijuria, and Tumse Behtar was a creative journey—each track has its own identity and distinct vibe. I’m honestly overwhelmed by the incredible response to Bijuria. With Tumse Behtar, I wanted to craft something that truly stands the test of time. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with Manoj Muntashir, whose beautiful lyrics gave the song its emotional heartbeat. Having Arijit Singh lend his voice to it was the perfect touch, he brought so much depth and soul to the track, and I couldn’t have imagined it any other way.”

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir added, “Some songs come from the mind, Tumse Behtar came straight from the heart. These lyrics are born from a place where love isn’t perfect, but it’s deeply honest. I believe everyone has someone they silently compare the world to — this song is for that someone.”

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari album is a musical rollercoaster and a celebration of diversity in sound and storytelling, featuring reimagined classics and brand-new bangers, as well as heart-thumping beats and heart-melting ballads. From dance floors to heartbreak playlists, each track is a memory in the making, setting the stage for the film’s much-anticipated release on October 2nd, 2025. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, weaving together a spirited tale of love, comedy, and drama.

Watch Tumse Behtar

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Reuniting With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Working With Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News