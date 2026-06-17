Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Om Bhutkar, Makarand Anaspure, and others in key roles, has turned out to be a good success story at the Indian box office. Backed by genuine pre-release buzz and favorable word of mouth, the horror comedy entertainer is faring well during the weekdays of the second week. In the meantime, it has recorded 79% returns in 12 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy scored 56 lakh on the second Tuesday, day 12. Compared to day 11’s 60 lakh, it dropped by just 6.66%, thus displaying a solid hold. Overall, it has earned an estimated 10.74 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 12.67 crore gross. Given the strong momentum, the film is expected to comfortably cross the 15 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 5.85 crore

Day 8 – 60 lakh

Day 9 – 1.4 crore

Day 10 – 1.73 crore

Day 11 – 60 lakh

Day 12 – 56 lakh

Total – 10.74 crore

Tumbadchi Manjula to become a clean hit very soon!

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore, and has earned 10.74 crore net so far. So, in 12 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 4.74 crore. Calculated further, it equals 79% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

To secure a hit verdict, Tumbadchi Manjula must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at 12 crore net. To reach 12 crore, the film needs only 1.26 more, which will be covered in the next three days. So, by the third Friday, day 15, the Sai Tamhankar starrer will emerge as a clean hit at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 10.74 crore

ROI – 4.74 crore

ROI% – 79%

Verdict – Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Set To Push The Welcome Franchise Beyond The 200 Crore Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News