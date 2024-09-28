The Substance Box Office North America: Demi Moore’s Acclaimed Horror Records A Minor Milestone

Coralie Fargeat’s critically acclaimed film The Substance, starring Demi Moore, crossed a minor box office milestone at the end of its first week in theaters. Despite winning Cannes Best Screenplay and the TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award, the body-swap horror has struggled at the box office.

Released through Mubi, The Substance opened in sixth place at the North American box office in its debut weekend. The film, released on September 20, 2024, raked in $3.2 million in the opening weekend. The movie follows an ageing woman (Demi Moore) whose regenerative treatment (known as The Substance) goes awry. The film also stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

After a dismal start, the body horror crawled past a small milestone at the domestic box office. Mubi’s body swap movie The Substance ended its first week with $5.05M, including $370K from Thursday. The film crossed the $5 million mark at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, the substance grossed $2.4 million overseas for $7.5 million worldwide.

Rival horror film Never Let Go beats The Substance at domestic box office in Week 1

The rival horror film Never Let Go, which hit theatres at the same time as the substance, ended week one with $6 million in domestic earnings, including $300K from Thursday.

Despite outgrossing The Subsatnve in domestic Box Office earnings, Never Let Go came up short worldwide. The Halle Berry starrer has earned $6.1 worldwide, including $74,000 from New Zealand, Portugal and Romanian markets (via The Numbers)

With the new entry Wild Robot aiming for a $35 million opening, The Substance, with a production budget of $17.5 million, will continue to struggle at the box office.

Despite its grim box office performance, The Substance has a 90 per cent score from over 200 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified them.

