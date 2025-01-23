The dramatic ending of The Real Housewives of New York City has been quite a shocker for fans of the franchise. The feisty fights between Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan escalated to the point of yelling, tears, and lots of allegations. The season 15 finale saw accusations galore and the cast members picking sides, with the majority being unhappy with Brynn’s lies.

Meanwhile, Ubah left the villa and spent the night in a hotel as she could not stand being in the same place as Brynn. The Internet has since been slamming the reality star for her behavior and her web of lies. Now, Brynn has spoken up about her experience and revealed she wanted to leave.

Brynn Whitfield On Wanting To Leave After Fight With Ubah Hassan During RHONY Finale

During a conversation with The Rolling Stone, the 39-year-old disclosed how she texted a producer and told them she wanted to leave and asked for them to book the next flight. “I’m out. This feels like the Jerry Springer show. This has gone too far,” she divulged what she felt at the time the whole fiasco happened during the RHONY cast trip to Puerto Rico.

She added, “This is my life, and these are serious, traumatic subjects that are turning into she said-she said fodder,” referring to her having faced sexual assault in her life. Brynn didn’t understand why she was not being met with grace. She just wanted to have an open conversation instead of the yelling and screaming “F*ck you b*tch, fu*k you,” that was happening.

Brynn continued that she requested to leave because she feels safe with everyone at the production company and is grateful for how Bravo handled sharing her sexual assault story. “It was never my intention to share it with the girls and then that transpired, but I felt so weird that night,” Brynn noted. She felt irritated on seeing what the cast members were saying about her.

Brynn Whitfield On Feeling Cornered & Judge By The Cast

The TV personality expressed that she was being called a psycho who left and was mortified at the moment. Even though she considered making a joke to end the awkwardness, she eventually decided she wanted to leave. “I don’t feel comfortable anymore, and I feel like everyone’s looking at me differently,” she acknowledged the change in the behavior towards her.

Brynn concluded, “I requested to leave. I requested to be put on the first flight out.” Meanwhile, the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City is slated for release and the trailer already promises lots of fights and confrontations with Brynn in the middle of it expectedly due to her behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Where Is The Real Housewives Of New York City Cast After Explosive Season 15 Finale?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News