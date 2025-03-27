Robert Pattinson might be Batman on-screen but in real life? He is not so fearless. The British superstar admitted he’s become too sentient of horror flicks. So much so that he once fell asleep clutching knives after watching one. During a chat with Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho for GQ, Pattinson revealed that horror films freak him out now.

“I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think ‘yeah, this is cool.’ And now, I’m too sensitive,” the actor said. “It’s strange, you’d think it would go the other way round. As you get older, you become less frightened of these [films]. I can’t watch horror movies anymore.” The fear got real when he had to watch a horror film before meeting a director.

Robert Pattinson added: “I did get very frightened [recently].” I had to do a meeting with the director, and he’d done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house. And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel.”

Bong Joon Ho suggested fatherhood might’ve softened him up. The Twilight actor and songstress Suki Waterhouse welcomed their first child, a girl, in March 2024. But Pattinson said his fear started even before that. It turns out that Pattinson has a history of getting lost in his own imagination.

In the past, he’s admitted to spiraling into bizarre thoughts, which makes sense given his intense method-acting tendencies. Combine that with a horror movie, and it’s a recipe for paranoia. Though he didn’t name the film. Robert Pattinson is now producing Finn’s upcoming remake of Possession, a cult horror classic known for its unsettling psychological horror.

The original Possession (1981) starred Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill. They delivered some of the most intense performances in horror history. Given Pattinson’s knack for eerie, offbeat roles, it wouldn’t be stunning if he ends up starring in it. However, that’s still unconfirmed.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Panicking About Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Due To Son Pax’s Road Safety Concerns? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News