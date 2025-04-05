Glen Powell has already been making headlines for his much-anticipated upcoming The Running Man project. The film’s first footage was presented on CinemaCon, where Powell and the film director, Edgar Wright, appeared. The upcoming dystopian action thriller film is inspired by Stephen King‘s 1982 novel of the same name.

However, the novel was already adapted into a film in 1987, with Arnold Schwarzenegger playing the leading role. While preparing to reprise the leading role, Powell revealed to PEOPLE that he has received Schwarzenegger’s full blessing for the film’s remake.

Glen Powell further added that he asked Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, to arrange a meeting for him, where he received complete approval from the iconic Austrian Oak. “Arnold gave us his blessing. [His son] Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine, and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn’t seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria,” he stated.

Glen Powell even hinted at a surprise gift that he had planned to give Arnold Schwarzenegger in the coming days, and he shared his excitement about meeting him again. “Arnold gave us his full blessing and we got to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I’m very excited to see him,” the Anyone but You star remarked.

The upcoming remake of The Running Man will serve audiences the much-needed action-thriller as Powell takes the mantle of Ben Richards, who participates in a murderous game to survive and earn the prize. During his appearance at CinemaCon, Powell revealed that his role in the film was highly demanding. “Now that I’ve gone through fire, I can say I’ve never worked harder on a movie in my life,” he admitted (via Deadline).

The Running Man’s filming wrapped on March 28, 2025, and it is scheduled to be released on November 7, 2025.

