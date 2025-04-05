You’re not alone if you’ve been waiting to board the American remake of Train to Busan. This train has been stuck at the station for quite some time. Fans of the original 2016 South Korean zombie thriller have eagerly anticipated its Hollywood adaptation. However, updates have been few and far between, leaving many wondering if The Last Train to New York has been permanently derailed.

With James Wan producing and high expectations surrounding the project, the remake promised to bring a fresh, adrenaline-pumping spin to the undead chaos. However, delays have kept it shrouded in mystery, sparking speculation about what’s been going on behind the scenes. Is it creative differences? Budget concerns? A secret zombie outbreak behind the camera?

After months of silence, the showrunner has finally shed some light on the situation, explaining why this long-awaited horror remake, titled The Last Train to New York, is still waiting to leave the station. While it may not be time to grab your ticket just yet, at least we have some answers on why the journey has been delayed.

Why Is Netflix’s Train To Busan Remake Facing A Delay?

It looks like The Last Train to New York is still stuck on the platform. Fans have been wondering what’s going on with the highly anticipated Train to Busan remake, and now, director Timo Tjahjanto has finally addressed the delay.

Responding to a fan question on X (formerly Twitter), Tjahjanto revealed that he’s been ready to start the film since 2020, but the project has been “stalled” for reasons beyond his control. While he didn’t go into specifics, his statement clarifies that the hold-up isn’t on his end. “I’ve been ready since 2020,” he wrote, “but when a film is stalled, that’s not up to the director.”

I’ve been ready since 2020, but when a film is stalled thats not up to the director. https://t.co/3WnFdlwTiN — Timo Tjahjanto (@Timobros) March 31, 2025

This update doesn’t offer a clear timeline for when or if the film will move forward, but it does confirm that whatever’s causing the delay is happening behind the scenes. Train to Busan fans will have to wait to see if this Hollywood remake ever leaves the station.

What Is Train To Busan About?

Imagine boarding a train for a routine trip, only to realize you’re trapped with a horde of flesh-eating zombies. That’s the terrifying premise of Train to Busan, the 2016 South Korean horror-thriller that took the world by storm. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the film follows a group of passengers on a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan who suddenly find themselves fighting for survival as a deadly zombie outbreak spreads across the country.

At the heart of the story is Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), a workaholic father traveling with his young daughter, Su-an. What begins as an uneasy father-daughter bonding trip quickly becomes a desperate fight for their lives. Along the way, they team up with other survivors, including a tough but lovable soon-to-be dad, a high school baseball player, and a self-serving businessman who reminds us that humans can be just as dangerous as zombies.

With its intense action, emotional depth, and nail-biting suspense, Train to Busan isn’t just another zombie flick. It’s a heart-pounding ride that leaves you breathless. Just don’t expect any bathroom breaks.

