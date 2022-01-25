Not only for her movies, but Taapsee Pannu has never missed a chance to makes headlines owing to her personal life. The Rashmi Rocket actress has been in a long and steady relationship with her boyfriend Mathias Boe, who is a Danish Badminton player. Taapsee and Mathias take social media by storm every time they dedicate a mushy post to each other, leaving us in total awe.

During her latest conversation with an RJ, Taapsee spilled the beans on her boyfriend Mathias’ camaraderie with her father Dilmohan Singh Pannu. The actress revealed that she’s surprised as her father has not ‘picked out a problem’ in their relationship.

During her interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Taapsee Pannu called their relationship, ‘very very respectful’ and said, “I am very surprised. That’s the first time ever my father has not picked out a problem in something that I have done or chosen. First and hopefully not the last time.” Further, when she was asked if she considers herself successful in her father’s eyes, she said that this is the first time there is no complaint from him.

Taapsee Pannu told the host, “Pehli baar koi complaint nahi aayi hai. Yeh nahi bola hai successful hui hai but koi complaint nahi aayi hai ki isme yeh problem hai. Varna har cheez mein koi problem hoti hai (This is the first time there is no complaint from him. He did not say that I was successful but did not complain either. Otherwise, he always finds fault with everything I do). Mujhe hi sure nahi hai, main kya introduce karoon (When I wasn’t sure myself, why will I introduce)”

On the work front, Taapsee has an interesting line-up of films. The actress, who garnered rave reviews with her performance in Rashmi Rocket, will next be seen in Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta among others.

