Steven Spielberg’s comments at the Producers Guild Awards sparked quite a debate about the changing landscape of Hollywood and television. The legendary director praised Squid Game for challenging long-held notions about star power, saying the global smash series had “changed the math entirely” when it comes to what makes a hit. “A long time ago it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies,” Spielberg said, as quoted by Deadline.

But Squid Game, with its largely unknown cast of South Korean actors, proved that great scripts and compelling stories can drive success, no matter who’s leading the charge. “Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star in entire miniseries, can be in movies,” he added, calling out the power of content over celebrity. Spielberg’s praise for the streaming giant also gave a nod to Netflix’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, who was sitting in the audience.

The filmmaker celebrated how platforms like Netflix have helped shift the focus from star-studded casts to the power of a strong narrative. “Thank you, Ted,” Steven Spielberg said, recognizing how streaming services have reshaped the industry. The conversation shifted when Todd Black, producer of Being The Ricardos, chimed in, adding, “It’s really wonderful to be able to say, ‘Okay, I’m going to have a star in a smaller role. I’m going to have an unknown in the lead role.'”

He emphasized that the industry now has more freedom to mix and match talent, suggesting that if the script is good enough and the budget isn’t sky-high, studios are more willing to take a risk on fresh faces.

Steven Spielberg agreed, adding, “They do need an anchor. If there’s an anchor they’re familiar with you can surround them with lesser known faces.” The emphasis here is on balance—a blend of big names and newcomers. But the core takeaway? The story can carry the weight, not just the star. Released in September 2021, Squid Game exploded into a global sensation. The Korean thriller followed Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae), a broke gambler who dives into a deadly game for a shot at redemption.

The show hooked viewers with its twisted childhood games and high-stakes drama. While Gi-hun led the charge, the real magic came from its killer ensemble cast and Hwang Dong-hyuk’s script—proving fresh, unknown talent could drive a breakout hit. Big performances from Gong Yoo, Park Hae-soo, and Wi Ha-joon helped catapult the show’s success. The characters might have been unfamiliar, but the story made stars out of them. Steven Spielberg‘s comments underscore Hollywood’s shifting priorities.

It’s no longer just about A-listers—it’s all about the story and how it connects with audiences. With Squid Game showing the way, the industry might change forever.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Why Joaquin Phoenix Left The Studio During Scarlett Johansson’s Fake Orgasm Scene In Her?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News