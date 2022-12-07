Yo Yo Honey Singh was last grabbing eyeballs over his divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar. She had accused him and his family of domestic violence abuse and allegedly demanded 20 crores in alimony. The divorce was ultimately settled with 1 crore as the final amount and both parties moved on in their respective lives. Months later, Yo Yo is making his official debut with his new girlfriend Tina Thadani. Scroll below for all the details.

During her set of allegations, Shalini had accused Honey of infidelity. She claimed that the Indian rapped was involved in casual s*x with multiple women, he never wore his ring and would beat her up if she shared their wedding pictures online. In addition, the ex-wife had accused Singh’s father of harassment.

While the divorce took place in September, just within a matter of 3 months, Yo Yo Honey Singh seems to have started dating Tina Thadani. He debuted hand-in-hand with the model at a recent event. The duo twinned in black and made a ravishing appearance.

Honey Singh donned a smart black pantsuit look while Tina Thadani opted for a bodycon black dress with slits at the front. Netizens couldn’t help but notice her Balenciaga bag which is reportedly priced at a whopping 2.5 lakhs.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens began showing support for Shalini Talwar and began slamming Honey.

A user wrote, “Tabhi to divorce hua introduce jo karwana tha isse.”

Another commented, “New girl is carrying balenciaga !”

“Bhai sab duniya itni tez ku h,” a comment read.

Another pointed out, “New girlfriend has Balenciaga in her hand.”

“Isko b abuse karega fir,” a user trolled.

Another wrote, “Biwi Sahi bol rhi thi mtlb.. Bhai divorce ka to wait kr lete..”

Take a look at the viral video ft. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

