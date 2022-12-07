Domestic violence is a traumatic experience that has shockingly been faced by renowned celebrities as well. The biggest shocker was when Aishwarya Rai came forward to accuse her then-boyfriend Salman Khan of beating her. Amber Heard also levelled serious allegations against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. It is Stree actress Flora Saini who is now breaking her silence on the abuse she had to go through by her ex-boyfriend, who is a film producer. Scroll below for all the details!

It was during the Me Too wave that Flora first spoke about her domestic abuse. The actress opened up about how her ex-boyfriend Gaurang Doshi threatened to not just kill her, but even her parents. They were living in together and the Begum Jaan star literally eloped his house to save her life.

Recalling it all, Flora Saini referred to the brutal Shraddha Walkar murder and told News18, “Your parents see the red flags. In Shraddha’s case as well, the same happened. They first cut you out from your family. I also left my home, and within a week of moving in with him, I was being bashed up. I couldn’t understand why he was beating me up suddenly, because in my eyes he was a really nice guy.”

Flora Saini added that she started living in with Gaurang Doshi because he was stubborn about it. But one day, when she told him she wanted to leave him, he threatened to kill her as well as her parents. “One night, he’d beaten me so much that I had a fractured jaw. He took his father’s picture and warned me saying I swear on my father that I will kill you tonight. When he turned back to keep the photo frame back, in that fraction of a second, my mom’s voice echoed in my ears that at such a moment you will have to run – bas bhaag, mat soch ki kapde pehne hai ya nahi, paise hain ya nahi, bas bhaag (run and don’t think if you have clothes on or not, If you have the money or not, run for your life). I ran to my home and I decided that I’m never going back,” she added.

The most unfortunate part was when Flora Saini went to the police to file a complaint but the officials refused to help her. Instead, they were in touch with Gaurang Doshi over the call and informed him that she was trying to file a case against him.

