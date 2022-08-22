Flora Saini has always been in the news for her sexy looks and stellar performances. In a black and white image, Flora gives us a glimpse of her tone back while being wrapped in a towel.

Flora was seen in the films Stree, Fraud Saiyaan, Dabbang 2, Lakshmi, Dhanak, MSG, Begum Jaan, and more… She was also part of the very popular OTT series Gandi Baat Season 2, ‘X.X.X’, Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series ‘City Of Dreams’ (a political drama), and festive movie ‘Maya’ (where Flora played a mystery woman’s character) and for a short film called ‘Motherland’.

Flora Saini never fails to impress fans with her too-hot-to-handle pictures. Once again, the actor is winning hearts and is setting social media on fire with her bold and sizzling hot pictures in a towel.

Also, Flora Saini is the first Indian individual to have her own metaverse called Floraverse. Recently, she was also in the news launching her own app to be more accessible to her followers. Flora is also known for her live social media sessions to engage with her fans and followers to keep them motivated during tough pandemic times.

